Kearl Continues To Deliver, Could Reach 2025 Production Target Early: Imperial CEO

With Kearl coming off its second best quarterly production level in its history in Q3, Imperial Oil Limited officials are confident the facility will continue its upward trajectory and reach the goal of 280,000 bbls/d by 2023, if not sooner.

