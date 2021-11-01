High Natgas Costs Having Only ‘Modest’ Impact On Imperial; Company Optimistic About WCS/Diffs

Higher natural gas prices are having only a “modest” impact on Imperial Oil Limited’s refinery and oilsands operations, says the company’s president and CEO Brad Corson.

