Emissions Reduction Alberta Funding 16 ‘Shovel Ready’ Projects

Sixteen “shovel-ready” projects will share $176 million in funding. The projects were selected by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) through its Shovel-Ready Challenge.

