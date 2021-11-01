Contractor Operating Days Increase 34% To End Of September

Members of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) booked 33,299 operating days in the first nine months of 2021, up 34 per cent from 24,823 operating days in the comparable period last year, Rig Locator records show.

