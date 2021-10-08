Cenovus Applies To AER For Casing Gas Re-injection Project

Cenovus Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to construct and operate the Casing Gas Re-injection Project for Christina Lake in Township 76, Range 6, West of the 4th Meridian.

