Scientists Look To Tap Into World’s Biggest Carbon Sink Off B.C. Coast

Scientists have moved one step closer to tapping into vast coastal undersea basalts with the potential to contain, and turn into rock, all the carbon emitted into the atmosphere since the industrial revolution began — and then some.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more