Global Entrants Competing For XPRIZE Selected For Avatar Carbon Removal Accelerator

In August, the XPRIZE Foundation, Avatar Innovations Inc. and the University of Calgary launched a tailor-made accelerator for companies and technologies in the Musk Foundation-funded carbon removal competition. On Thursday, the partnership selected the final 10 entrants into this Avatar Carbon Removal Accelerator.

