Petro Management: Waterflood Management Course By Saad Ibrahim — November 1-3, 2021

This course provides a complete review of all aspects of waterflood schemes. The various steps of waterflood design and implementation will be discussed, with a focus on the practical aspects, case studies and class problems. The different techniques used for surveillance and performance monitoring of waterflood projects to optimize oil recovery, will be discussed.

What will you learn?

How proper reservoir characterization can greatly affect waterflood design and performance monitoring, including: Impact of detailed geological study & understanding of reservoir facies – Case study

How to estimate reserves using the industry standard techniques – Class problem

Evaluate reservoir drives to confirm water injection requirements – Case study

Learn step-by-step how to design waterflood project s, including: Data requirements and timing to start water injection Methods to control water injection volumes and pattern balancing How to estimate expected incremental oil recovery, using various analytical methods such as; Buckley-Levertt, Dykatra-Parsons, and Stiles methods – Class problems How to optimize the application of Multi-stage Frac Hz wells in waterflooding and the use of simulation technique – Case study The use of a unique and simple method “Russian method” to confirm EUR and prepare production forecast – Case study

How to monitor the performance of waterflood project to achieve the highest oil recovery, including: Pressure history and Voidage Replacement Ratio’s (VRR’s) calculations. How to evaluate injected water quality and to select proper water filter size How to use conformance plots to evaluate performance and make waterflood design adjustments to improve performance Use the Hall Plot and PLT to propose workovers for production optimization – Class problem A review of a unique water injection problem for a formation expending a check valve effect!! – Case study The review and revise water injection pattern, if necessary



For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330