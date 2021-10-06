Modular Nuclear Reactors Touted For Saskatchewan Grid, Oilsands Extraction

If Ontario Power Generation (OPG), SaskPower and TC Energy Corporation have their way, a next generation nuclear power plant — whose developer is to be chosen this fall — will reach criticality near Toronto in seven years, followed by a fleet of four identical small modular reactors (SMRs) firing up in Saskatchewan through the 2030s.

