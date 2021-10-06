Modular Nuclear Reactors Touted For Saskatchewan Grid, Oilsands Extraction

If Ontario Power Generation (OPG), SaskPower and TC Energy Corporation have their way, a next generation nuclear power plant — whose developer is to be chosen this fall — will reach criticality near Toronto in seven years, followed by a fleet of four identical small modular reactors (SMRs) firing up in Saskatchewan through the 2030s.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.