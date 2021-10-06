Dividends Increase Across North American Upstream Industry

North American producers are refocusing on increased shareholder returns with abundant free cash flow evident across the board in Q2 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more