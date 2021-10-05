Whitecap In Weyburn Royalty Deal With Topaz

Whitecap Resources Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Topaz Energy Corp. for the sale of a newly formed five per cent gross overriding royalty (GORR) on its working interest in the Weyburn CO2 Unit for cash proceeds of $188 million.

