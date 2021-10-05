Martin King: Optimism Still Warranted For Canadian Heavy Crude Oil Pricing

The Canadian oil industry is on the cusp of the confirmation of additional oil flowing on the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement (L3R).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more