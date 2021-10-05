Freehold Royalties Closes U.S. Midland Royalty Transaction

Freehold Royalties Ltd. has closed its previously announced transaction to acquire concentrated, high quality U.S. royalty assets for US$54 million from OneMap Mineral Services LLC.

