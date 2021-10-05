Canadian Oil Production To See Measured Growth; OFS Pricing Important, Summit Hears

Canada’s drilled-but-uncompleted inventories have declined to their lowest levels since 2016, particularly on the oil side, says Thomas Liles, vice-president of upstream research, Rystad Energy AS.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more