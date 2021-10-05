Canadian Energy Expertise Will Have Positive Impact On Houston And Calgary Congresses, Says WPC Canada

Note: geoLOGIC systems ltd. and JWN Energy are proud sponsors of WPC Canada’s “Team Canada” presence at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston this December. This is the first of several articles highlighting various aspects of WPC Canada’s involvement as it prepares to host the 24th Congress in 2023 in Calgary.

The notion of Canada as a global energy leader is a like a well-cut diamond: it has many facets.

Depending on context, each facet reflects a different dimension of how Canada demonstrates its global chops. There’s production, of course. There’s regulation and environmental performance. There’s innovation and cleantech. There’s safety.

And there’s the ethos aspect that binds it all together.

All these notions have a sound basis for making global claims.

But being a world player presupposes knowing something about the world — particularly one in a state of profound and rapidly evolving energy transition.

Fortunately, Canada has a global ace up its sleeve: the Canadian Association of the World Petroleum Council or WPC Canada. That’s the national committee which represents the country at the World Petroleum Council — a global body accredited by the United Nations. WPC Canada brings together dozens of industry professionals who help keep Canada connected to the world and aligned with the important dialogues that shape the global energy landscape.

Its team is busy these days on two fronts: organizing “Team Canada’s” presence at the 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston this December and simultaneously thinking ahead to 2023, when Calgary hosts the 24th Congress.

The tri-annual congresses are where the world gathers; and the meetings represent an ideal opportunity to plug into the critical conversations that are defining the global sector's evolution, noted Richard Masson, WPC Canada’s chair.

“There’s no better way to learn and contribute to global conversations than attending a congress,” explained Masson. “It’s a great place to engage, make connections and understand where the world is headed.”

The 23rd Congress in Houston, Dec. 5-9, will include a Canadian pavilion which will be the centrepiece for a variety of ways Canada will be represented, he added.

Organizers are currently seeking sponsors and exhibitors to join the ranks of companies and organizations like Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Hatch Engineering, the City of Calgary and Invest Alberta Corporation. As momentum picks up, other sponsors are signing on, he added.

“Being a sponsor provides a broad range of branding and connection-making tools,” noted Masson. “We’ve come up with some quite creative ways of helping our sponsors get great value from our various sponsorship packages.”

Houston’s theme will focus on energy innovation.

While Houston organizers are grappling with COVID-related impacts — international travel restrictions are particularly challenging — the plan is still to move ahead, even with reduced numbers.

“We hope the Canadian presence will have a positive impact on the overall Congress, especially as we promote the ways in which we excel at innovation from research and development to operational execution,” explained Denis Painchaud, president of the 2023 organizing committee.

Other Canadian activities will include a networking event, a ministerial session and the closing ceremony, at which Houston organizers will pass the torch to Canada for 2023. In Calgary, the theme will focus on successfully negotiating the complexities of a net-zero world.

But between Houston and Calgary, there will be plenty of work shaping the agenda and aligning with other global stakeholders, he added.

“As the world moves more fully into an energy transition mode, we need to ensure the Calgary congress framework and agenda reflect the diversity of views and perspectives on the complexities of transition and change,” noted Painchaud. “If we’re going to continue to be considered an important global player, Congresses are a great place to stand up and be counted.”

For more information, visit https://wpccanada.com/