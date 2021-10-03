CEPA ‘Ceasing’ Operations

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) board of directors has decided to “cease” CEPA’s operations, effective Dec. 31, 2021, after 28 years due to recent changes to CEPA’s membership which makes it no longer feasible to carry on operations and effectively execute CEPA’s mandate in the future.

