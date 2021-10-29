Imperial Continues To Work Toward FID On Strathcona Renewable Diesel Project

Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive says the company continues to progress toward a final investment decision on the company’s proposed diesel manufacturing facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

