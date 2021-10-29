Advantage Establishes JV At Glacier; Brings 5-Well Pad Onstream

At Advantage Energy Ltd.’s Glacier property, a five-well pad was brought onstream and delivered an average IP30 of 10 mmcf/d per well (post-clean-up).

