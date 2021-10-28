Strathcona Applies To AER To Replace Temporary Generators with Cogen

Strathcona Resources Limited has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to replace three existing temporary 1.5 MW generators with a cogeneration unit rated for electrical production of 7.5 MW and equipped with a duct fired heat recovery steam generator.

