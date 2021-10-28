Permian Basin Sees US$30 Billion Of Upstream M&A In Just 6 Months

Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A report shows that between the start of April and the end of September, the Permian Basin in the United States saw almost US$30 billion in new M&A deals announced for E&P assets.

