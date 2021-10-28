Obsidian Continues With Decommissioning Activities

The additional $6.9 million of Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) support Obsidian Energy Ltd. received through Periods 7 and 8 allocations brings total support from the ASRP to over $35 million of grants and allocations.

