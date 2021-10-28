Crescent Point Continues To Enhance Economics Of Kaybob Duvernay Play

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is focusing on improving the company’s economics in the Kaybob Duvernay play, which it says are already highly competitive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more