AltaGas Continues To Believe In The ‘Role, Benefits And Reliability’ Of Natgas

Given the current energy shortage worldwide, AltaGas Ltd.’s top executive says he continues to believe in the role, benefits and reliability “that responsibly-sourced natural gas will provide to our customers as we embrace the energy transition.”

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more