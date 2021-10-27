Trican Stays Focused On Workforce Retention; Company Sees Q3 2021 Results Increases

Trican Well Service Ltd. remains keenly focused on retaining existing staff and attracting new talent as labour availability continues to be a top focus for all oilfield service providers, says management.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more