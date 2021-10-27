Trican Expects Steady Activity To Christmas And Beyond; Positive Momentum Continues In Q3

Trican Well Service Ltd. has enjoyed a strong start to the fourth quarter, with a busy October, and the company anticipates steady activity right up to the holidays, says Bradley Fedora, president and chief executive officer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more