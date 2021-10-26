Topaz Closes Weyburn Royalty Acquisition And Equity Financing

Topaz Energy Corp. has completed its previously announced bought-deal equity of common and the acquisition of a newly-created five per cent gross overriding royalty interest on Whitecap Resources Inc.'s working interest in the Weyburn Unit for $188.0 million in cash.

