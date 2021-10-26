Oil And Gas Operations Are At A Pivotal Moment For The Industry

As oil and gas producers seek to get ahead of the ever-increasing need to improve cost efficiency, reduce emissions, and prepare for the worsening labour shortage, the entire industry is reevaluating its operations to find ways to increase performance.

EZ Ops’ latest white paper examines why oil and gas operations may be poised for a breakthrough. Most operations have become a data spiderweb as Industry 4.0 brought IIoT and data monitoring and added control systems. Operations teams now face the challenge of monitoring more data from more sources, with mounting compliance responsibilities.

To generate more performance from upstream operations, producers are looking to technology to synthesize inputs from hardware, software, and infrastructure systems to reduce the complexity of operator decisions while streamlining communication and reporting. Lessons from E&P companies who lead at operational excellence, some core success factors emerge.

Industry demands are converging to make this a defining moment for operational excellence in oil and gas:

Rising OPEX costs and field incidents are motivating change through to the frontline.

Each frontline worker in the oil and gas industry in North America controls about $8.5 million in value every year. They manage about $1.5 million in OPEX and pull about $7 million worth of commodities from the ground. That’s an enormous responsibility, but there’s a breakdown between corporate goals and daily operations activity for most producers in the industry.

According to McKinsey, upstream companies can save as much as $37 billion by 2030 by improving maintenance and field operations.

Forecast labour shortages are set to put more pressure on the field.

Operations teams continue to face pressure to do more with less. As the wave of retirements hits, the shortage of people to do operations work will grow. The majority of oil and gas job openings are now due to attrition due to aging.

Source: Labour Market Outlook 2021 to 2023, Canada’s Oil and Gas Industry

In 2022 and 2023, the industry is forecast to increase productivity by improving efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability rather than by increasing production. Data, digitization, and automation will be utilized to do this.

Data volume and extra compliance tasks have become unmanageable for operations teams.

Email, spreadsheets, and phone calls make it nearly impossible for operations managers and lead operators to synthesize information. The result is inconsistent, poor-quality decisions. Having experience can provide some guidance, but it also puts experienced operators under immense pressure to solve problems, often during long hours and high stress levels.

Source: EZ Ops

Disconnected data and overwhelmed operations teams are leading to millions worth of unplanned downtime, shutdowns, increasing safety incidents, and error-prone compliance reporting to industry regulators.

New tools are required to guide operator decisions as retirements continue.

Companies are using technology to augment their operations teams' human performance to address the labour shortage.

Standards-based technology can help reduce incidents and preventable downtime. Technology can reduce the complexity of operator decisions while streamlining communications and reporting.

Technology that predicts top priorities for operations teams can reduce OPEX by more than 15%.

It is well documented that operations technology that directs top priority activity to achieve company goals can reduce OPEX by at least 15% while safeguarding compliance and lightening worker cognitive load.

