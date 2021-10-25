Razor Closes Private Placement

Razor Energy Corp. has closed its previously announced private placement of common shares of Razor for a subscription price of 84 cents per Razor share with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), on behalf of certain of its clients, and certain members of management.
