Lifelong Learning, ‘Soft Skills’ Matter To Oil And Gas Career Success: Higher Landing President

In recent years the shelf life of ‘hard skills’ has fallen from about 30 years to six, meaning that any technical skills learned in school must be updated every few years, says Jackie Rafter, founder and president of Higher Landing Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more