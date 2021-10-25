193 Wells Spud On PrairieSky Land In Q3; Oil The Focus

During Q3 2021, third-party operators were active across Western Canada and on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s royalty lands with 193 wells spud (98 per cent oil).

