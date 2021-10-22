RStar To The Rescue? Province Considers Royalty Credit Program To Clean Up Old Wellsites

Unlike a direct grant program, an RStar program being proposed for well clean-up would not require direct outlay of cash from government, it would be applied fairly across all licencees, and it potentially would allow for new financing towards wellsite reclamation in Alberta on the basis of it being an environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment, say pilot project proponents.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more