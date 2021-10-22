CNRL Applies To Install Second Heater At Horizon Processing Plant

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has applied to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to install a second heater (32-F-2) for the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) at the Horizon Oil Sands Processing Plant.

