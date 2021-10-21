Reducing Oilfield Produced Water Management Costs With Chemical Modelling and Databases, Oct. 26

Significant water volumes are used in oil and gas production activities in Canada and globally. With decreases in freshwater volume and quality, producers are under pressure to reuse produced water in order to decrease freshwater consumption and reduce disposal volumes. In addition to promoting sustainability, these practices provide an economic advantage for many producers in Alberta and BC. However, the presence of contaminants in oilfield produced water, such as free oil, suspended solids, iron, hydrogen sulfide, polymers, hardness, and many others, could pose challenges in reuse, disposal, or discharge applications of this water. As a result, various water treatment technologies now mitigate contaminants in order to comply with legislation, minimize safety risks, and optimize operations.

In this domain, chemical modelling serves as a time-saving and cost-effective approach for reliable water quality predictions. Chemical modelling relies on established electrolyte thermodynamic frameworks and has been used in the following applications that correspond to the various aspects of the produced water management cycle:

Forecast the produced water quality in different scenarios

Predict the fate of contaminants in various treatment technologies

Evaluate and optimize the operation of treatment technologies

Estimate the required chemical treatment dosages

Evaluate compatibility in disposal wells

Besides chemical modelling, databases serve as a valuable tool to bridge data gaps and facilitate analysis in the produced water management domain. For example, water composition databases are being established by Integrated Sustainability to compile oilfield produced water quality data and categorize these according to the source of water, including recovery technique, formation and/or region. Additional examples of databases being established include water quality objectives and water treatment technology specifications. This talk will discuss how chemical models and databases have been developed and leveraged for produced water management projects in Alberta and BC.

PRESENTER: Zeina Baalbaki, Ph.D. - Integrated Sustainability

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

