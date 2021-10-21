Precision Revenues Climb; Company Lifts Capex Outlook

Precision Drilling Corporation’s Canadian drilling activity was nearly triple what it was in the third quarter of 2020 and the 51 average active rigs during the quarter represented the highest third quarter average activity since 2018.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more