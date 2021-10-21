Petrus Concludes TSX Listing Review

Petrus Resources Ltd. has received confirmation that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has completed its review of the company and determined the company satisfies the TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing.

