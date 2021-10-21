High Arctic Declares Special One-Time Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.’s board of directors has approved a special one-time dividend payment of 20 cents per share to holders of common shares.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more