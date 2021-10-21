Advantagewon Appoints Victor Hugo As CFO

Advantagewon Oil Corp. appointed Victor Hugo as chief financial officer, with immediate effect, replacing Frank Kordy, who remains in his current role as secretary of the company and who was serving in the capacity of interim CFO.

