Pembina Pipeline Sets GHG Reduction Target

Pembina Pipeline Corporation aims to reduce the its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 30 per cent by 2030, relative to baseline 2019 emissions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more