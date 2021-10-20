NorthRiver Midstream Launches Binding Open Season For NEBC Connector Project

NorthRiver Midstream NEBC Connector GP Inc., a subsidiary of NorthRiver Midstream Inc., is conducting an open season to solicit binding commitments for transportation service of condensate (C5+) and natural gas liquids (C3+) on the NEBC Connector.

