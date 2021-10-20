First Helium Licenses First Well On Worsley Property

First Helium Inc. has received required licensing from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to begin drilling its first exploratory well on its core Worsley property.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more