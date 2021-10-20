CP Starts Moving DRUbit, Rekindles KCS Deal In Q3

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited started moving ‘DRUbit’ during the third quarter, following completion of the diluent recovery unit near Hardisty, with the company ramping up quickly to more than 15 trains per month, says John Brooks, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer.

