Bonterra In Brokered Private Placement Debt Financing

Bonterra Energy Corp. has successfully closed a brokered private placement debt financing, enhancing financial flexibility and achieving its goal of restructuring all bank debt to a fully conforming revolving credit facility.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more