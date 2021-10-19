North America Retains CCUS Lead

North America continues to be the global frontrunner in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) deployment, with over 40 new CCS projects announced so far this year, according to the Global CCS Institute.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more