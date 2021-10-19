Imperial Helium Intends To Spud Third Well In Program

Imperial Helium Corp. announced positive results from independent production test analysis of the IHC-Steveville-2 well (103/10-22-020-12W4), and it intends to spud a third well in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more