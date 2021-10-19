Achieving the Net Zero by 2050 target will require massive collaboration and unprecedented transformation. A transition of such scale and speed cannot be achieved without support and participation between all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry and beyond. The transition to Net Zero needs to be both an immediate priority and a sustained effort over the years and decades ahead. To achieve this long-term goal, Canadians will need to continue innovating, strengthening, and building together.

To spark collaboration and conversations on this important target, you are invited to attend the 2021 Net Zero & Methane Emissions Reduction Conference, supported by PTAC, CRIN and Eventworx, on November 1-4,2021. This informative four-day event brings together stakeholders from government organizations, regulatory bodies, oil and gas producing companies, service and supply companies, research centres, and academic institutions to discuss and collaborate on various aspects of oil and gas methane emission detection, mitigation, and reporting, such as: regulations, policies, research, technology development and deployment, and best practices, to meet the 45% methane reduction target by 2025.

This year we are also introducing two Net Zero topics: Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and Hydrogen. Bringing together experts in this field, we will explore topics such as creating revenue from CO2, technologies and innovations to reduce costs, increasing the sales and the transportation of hydrogen. In future years, we will expand this conference to include additional Net Zero topics, such as nuclear energy, wind, solar and other renewables.

This forum will discuss current and future opportunities challenges facing the Canadian oil and gas industry, and take a closer look at the current state of challenges and opportunities available to support technology innovation and new practices.

We would be pleased if you could join us at this conference, "wander" through the virtual exhibition booths, and help us generate a truly valuable information exchange.

Please visit our website for more information, conference agenda, and to register: https://www.ptac.org/events/2021-methane-emissions-reduction-net-zero-forum/

