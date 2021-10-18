Search
Courses and Conferences

Last Week To Register: Define, Measure And Report Emissions Along The Value Chain

Last week to register! Learn how to support your company's reduction efforts. Get the tools you need to identify and measure Scope 2 and 3 emissions that are generated due to the production of oil and gas products. On Oct. 26, join emissions expert, Jessica Schumlich, CEO, Highwood Emissions Management for the course: Scope 2 & 3 emissions: How to navigate through the weeds and focus on what is important

Register here.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!