September Licence Count Rises Despite No New Permits In B.C.

Operators across Canada licensed 543 new wells in September — the highest monthly tally for 2021 — although no new wells were licensed in British Columbia.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more