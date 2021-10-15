Blueberry’s Broad Implications: Webinar Considers Recent Landmark B.C. Court Decision

Governments across Western Canada must consider the broad implications of the recent decision concerning the Blueberry River First Nations and approvals for forestry and resource development, and also think about other situations where Indigenous ways of life have been limited by using land for agriculture and other purposes.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.