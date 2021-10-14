Whitecap Boosts 2021 Spending, Sets 2022 Capital Program At $470–$490 Million

Whitecap Resources Inc. plans to spend $470–$490 million in 2022 and has accelerated its fourth quarter 2021 capital program in light of strong commodity prices and a desire to secure needed services and supplies, the company announced this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more