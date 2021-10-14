Vermilion Achieves Responsible Producer Certification Through Equitable Origin

Vermilion Energy Inc. says it has achieved certification under the EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development (2017) from Equitable Origin for three of its natural gas production sites in west-central Alberta: Granada, Eta Lake and Carrot Creek.

